New coronavirus variants spread in US, cases also on the rise — Biden

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. New strains of the novel coronavirus are spreading quickly across the United States, and the number of new cases is also on the rise, so it would be too early to say that the country’s anti-coronavirus effort is at the finish line already, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of good news, but there is also some bad news. New variants of the virus are spreading and they’re moving quickly. Cases are going back up. Hospitalizations are no longer declining. While deaths are still down — way down from January — they’re going up in some places," he said.

"Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren’t at the finish line," he added.

At the same time, the US leader hailed is country’s "incredible progress" in vaccinating its population.

"Yesterday, we crossed 150 million shots in 75 days — the first 75 days my administration, on our way to hitting our goal of 200 million shots by the 100th day in office," he said.

According to Biden, vaccination will be available for all grown-up residents of the country by April 19, not May 1 as was initially planned.

"That means, by no later than April 19th, in every part of this country, every adult over the age of 18 — 18 or older — will be eligible to be vaccinated," he said.