Russian, UN envoys discuss settlement in the Central African Republic

MOSCOW, April 5./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also Russian president’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and African Countries, and Mankeur Ndiaye, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for the Central African Republic, discussed a peace settlement in that African country on Monday.

The sides exchanged opinions in-depth on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) "emphasizing a need to continue international support for efforts of the CAR government towards stabilizing the situation, creating conditions for the return to the implementation of the February 6, 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic as the basis for a long-term settlement in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Mankeur Ndiaye is also Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

"Within this context, a positive appraisal was given to initiative moves by the Central African leadership to launch a nation-wide dialogue and work out a roadmap for the peace process," it went on to say. Moscow gives high marks to efforts of the UN mission to prevent a return to an escalation of the conflict in the Central African Republic, it stressed.

Mankeur Ndiaye is in the Russian capital city on a working visit.