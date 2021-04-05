Media allegations of ‘Russian hackers’ attack on German lawmakers groundless, Moscow says

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Western media provided no proof or sources while alleging the involvement of "Russian hackers" in cyberattacks against the German Bundestag, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement Monday.

"We view it as yet another replay of the broken record about ‘Russian hackers’," Zakharova noted, answering a corresponding question. "The popular ‘highly likely’ trope is squared: they point out the possible responsibility of some Ghostwriter group, which is, in turn, probably tied to Russia. As usual, no proof or sources were presented."

The spokeswoman underscored that Germany is aware of contacts of the Russian National Coordination Center on Computer Incidents, which works with foreign agencies on issues like this.

"However, apparently, once again, no official requests were filed to the [Center]. It is much easier to groundless hold Russia responsible than to truly cooperate with our country," Zakharova noted.

She reminded that Russia consecutively advocates the creation of a transparent, safe and inclusive system of international informational security.

Earlier, the Spiegel claimed citing undisclosed sources that hackers tried to break into computers and personal emails of 7 Bundestag lawmakers and 31 regional lawmakers. According to the report, the Ghostwriter group could be behind this attack. The article claims that the group may be connected to Russia, but no evidence was provided.