Number of new coronavirus cases in India sets new all-time high with over 100,000 cases

NEW DELHI, April 5. /TASS/. India set a new record in the number of coronavirus cases per day - 103,558 cases, which was the largest jump in the number of cases in the country during the entire pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases reached 12,589,067.

The previous highest number of cases for India was set on September 17, 2020, when 97,894 cases were recorded per day. For three days in a row, India has shown a record growth in the number of cases: on Sunday, 93,249 coronavirus cases were reported, and on Saturday - 89,129 cases.

The number of deaths in India associated with coronavirus increased by 478 per day and amounted to 165,101. The number of recovered patients increased by 52,847 and reached 11,682,136. There are 741,830 people undergoing treatment in the country, the ministry said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.