Iran nuclear deal participants discuss prospects for US’ possible return to JCPOA

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Prospects for the United States’ possible return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program were in focus of an online meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Special attention was focused on measures the United States should take to correct its breaches of the JCPOA and to cancel its anti-Iranian sanctions, as well as on Iran’s reciprocal steps to unfreeze its commitments both in terms of the nuclear program’s reshaping and in terms of ensuring its transparency," the ministry said.

The Russian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.