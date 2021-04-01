Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia discuss humanitarian response in Karabakh

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed humanitarian and economic issues, connected to Nagorno-Karabakh, during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan in Moscow Thursday.

"The sides discussed the implementation of the November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. Special attention was paid to pressing issues of humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh, and unblocking of trade and transport ties in the region," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

The Ministers also exchanged their opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including contacts on high and the highest levels, as well as preparation to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two states.

"The sides reviewed individual issues of international agenda that pose mutual interest," the Ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov.