Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia discuss humanitarian response in Karabakh

The Ministers also exchanged their opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including contacts on high and the highest levels, as well as preparation to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two states

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed humanitarian and economic issues, connected to Nagorno-Karabakh, during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan in Moscow Thursday.

"The sides discussed the implementation of the November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. Special attention was paid to pressing issues of humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh, and unblocking of trade and transport ties in the region," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

The Ministers also exchanged their opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including contacts on high and the highest levels, as well as preparation to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two states.

"The sides reviewed individual issues of international agenda that pose mutual interest," the Ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov.

US report on human rights steeped in double standards, says Russian diplomat
The US State Department released its 2020 human rights report on Tuesday, which particularly criticizes a number of countries, including Russia
Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring
In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts
Suez Canal Authority lays blame for container ship accident on captain
The investigation establishes those who are responsible for the accident and so designates the sides, which will pay compensation
Russia registers world's first anti-coronavirus vaccine for animals
The mass production of the vaccine may be launched as early as in April
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
The Putin Diet: Kremlin unveils the head of state’s culinary preferences
The Russian president enjoys simple dishes but avoids baked goods, according to his press secretary
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on WHO to address possible coronavirus leaks from US labs
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying , the Chinese authorities are ready to continue cooperation with the WHO in order to determine the origin of the virus
Foreign vessels active in Nord Stream 2 construction area, operator says
Naval vessels of foreign countries are constantly registered near service ships performing work, according to Andrei Minin
Sputnik V vaccine approved for emergency use in Kenya
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Covid-19 task force chairman Alfred Akwala said that the vaccine had not been approved for commercial use
Kremlin reveals how Putin maintains knowledge of German, English
According to the spokesman, the president attends short English courses several times a week
Putin holds video conference with leaders of France, Germany
The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya
Regions not under Damascus control in most dire straits — senior Russian diplomat
Western nations are politicizing issues of humanitarian assistance to Syria and are openly discriminating Damascus-controlled territories, the deputy foreign minister said
Moscow offered to restore military contacts within Russia-NATO Council
However, NATO member states "are flatly refusing even to discuss military confidence measures we have proposed," Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said
Russia announces roster of national figure skaters for 2021 World Team Trophy
The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Osaka, Japan, between April 15 and 18
Russia’s Sinitsina and Katsalapov grab world championship gold in ice dance
They received a total score of 221.17 (88.15 for the rhythm dance plus 133.02 for the free dance)
Russia to launch serial production of latest air defense control system in 2021
The system has passed state trials and has been adopted for supplies to the Russian Army
Ukraine bans import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil from Russia
The decree comes into force ten days from the date of publication
Kremlin: Negotiation format between Putin, Macron, Merkel to be specified later
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that it was not set up as a Normandy Four event
Syria can collapse if conflict stays frozen, Russian top diplomat says
Press review: Will Russia’s envoy return to US and Moldovan leaders fight over Sputnik V
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 30
Social collapse in Syria will trigger a large refugee wave to EU, warns Moscow
"Another blackhole can emerge in the Middle East similar to those of Yemen and Libya," he noted
Canada’s sanctions against Russia over Crimea are futile, ignore reality - embassy
The embassy stressed that "there should be no doubt that Crimea is part of Russia"
Russian Tu-142 planes escorted by Norwegian, British fighter jets over northern seas
The flight duration was around 11 hours, according to the press service of the Russian Northern Fleet
Russia and China benefit from Suez Canal crisis, French expert says
Immediately after the accident, Russia proposed an alternative route between the East and Europe. China did the same with its Polar Silk Road, the expert said
Parliament passes law letting Putin run for president again
The document was formulated on the basis of amendments to the Constitution
Construction of Nord Stream 2 to be finalized this year, says Gazprom
The works have been fulfilled by 90-92%, according to Gazprom's chairman
Austria’s plans to buy Sputnik V debunk myth that Russia must be isolated, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also called for stopping to listen to "Brussels ideologists" with their "dead philosophy"
Moody’s changes outlook for Russian banking sector to stable
Gradual softening of coronavirus control measures will intensify operations of companies and consumption specifically in respect of small and medium businesses, which suffered most from restrictions, Moody’s said
Kremlin spokesman says Navalny’s atypical worldview ‘disgusting’
However, this does not redeem him of responsibility for his deeds, Dmitry Peskov said
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform flight over Barents, Norwegian seas
The duration of the flight was over eight hours, according to the top brass
Putin won’t let US speak with Russia from the position of force — Kremlin
Speaking on whether it was possible to sever diplomatic ties with the US, the spokesman noted that he did not want to speak about "extreme scenarios"
Kremlin certain most Russians disagree with Navalny’s worldview
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that his worldview is different and atypical to that of Navalny
Australia slaps sanctions against four Russian companies and one individual
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated that the decision was made in coordination with Canada and aligned with action taken by the UK and European Union
Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia
The sanctions list includes 2 individuals, 4 entities
New coronavirus strain discovered in Czech Republic
The new strain was discovered by specialists from the Elisabeth Pharmacon specialized laboratory located in Brno
French mayor pre-orders Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for resort city
Speaking on BFMTV, the Nice mayor said that he expected the jab to get approval from the European Medicines Agency in June
Ukrainian national planned to pass parts of S-300 system to Kiev - FSB
The Moscow City Court earlier sentenced Vasily Vasilenko to 12 years in a high security penal colony
Russian women swept podium at World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
They managed to maintain the maximum quota for the upcoming Olympic Games
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Russian economy on the rebound, Putin says
The revenue base of certain regions is still unstable, the president noted
Press review: US return to dialogue with Russia and impact of Suez Canal blockage
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 29
Russia loses to Slovakia in World Cup qualifier
Russia will play the next game on September 1, playing at home against Croatia
About 0.1% of fully vaccinated people in Moscow contract novel coronavirus
Most of those infected - 76% - experienced mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease
South Korea looking at registering Russian Sputnik V vaccine
All documents that are needed for the Russian vaccine registration were referred to South Korea’s authorized agencies, the Russian embassy in Seoul said
Russia's Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying vessel arrives at Nord Stream 2 construction site
The ship was stationed in the Baltic Sea in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region where it was going through maintenance
Russia to provide adequate response to Australian sanctions, says Foreign Ministry
On Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated that Canberra imposed financial sanctions and entry ban against one Russian person and four Russian companies, involved in the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait Bridge
Russia’s latest Il-112V military transport plane successfully completes 2nd test flight
The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period
Italy expels two Russian diplomats
The Russian ambassador received a protest of the Italian government
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Russian shipbuilders to convert large anti-submarine warship into frigate by 2025
The upgrade of the Admiral Vinogradov is expected to begin in 2021, according to a source in the defense industry
Kremlin says no world leader has relations with Putin like Berlusconi, Schroeder had
Putin had friendly meetings with them in various formats, according to the Kremlin spokesman
