Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses security issues with Armenian counterpart

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov held a phone talk with Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During the talk, the sides discussed the issues of providing regional security and carrying out the peacekeeping operation, and also the state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Armenia," the ministry said.

Chief of the General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces Artak Davtyan discussed earlier on Thursday the return of Armenian prisoners of war and the search for those missing at a meeting with Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh Rustam Muradov.

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan assumed the post of the Armenian General Staff’s chief on March 22, 2021.