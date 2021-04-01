Kazakhstan documents over 246,800 coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

NUR-SULTAN, April 1. /TASS/. Kazakh doctors have detected 1,873 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours which is 210 more than the day before. The total number of infections has reached 246,854, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Thursday.

During the last eight days, the growth of the new cases of the infection was within 1,100-1,873. With the population of 18.8 mln, the share of the infected makes up 1.3%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents has been at 0.009%. The coronavirus spread coefficient over the last eight days has been at the mark of 1.2. The highest number of the infected over one day (1,962) was registered on July 9.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 220,313 people have recovered with 1,219 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 1,063 recoveries were reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 3,046, increasing over the past 24 hours by 17.

As of April 1, 8,669,927 tests for the presence of the coronavirus were conducted in the republic. The parameter of detected infections out of those tested is 2.8%. 46.1% of the population were tested.

Since August 1 of last year, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by a laboratory and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of March 31, 50,525 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 688 patients with this diagnosis died.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation of residents against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. At the end of February, the republic began shipping to regions the Sputnik V vaccine manufactured locally at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. In the second quarter of this year, Kazakhstan plans to use its own vaccine against the coronavirus dubbed QazCOVID-in which is currently undergoing Phase Three clinical trials.