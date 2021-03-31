EU uses same criteria for Sputnik V, other vaccines — Germany

BERLIN, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed a wide range of international issues during their latest video conference, including the ongoing EU review of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, the German government’s press service said late on Tuesday.

"The assessment [of Sputnik V] is being carried out in accordance with the same norms that are applied to other vaccines," the German side said in a statement.

A similar statement was issued by the French president’s administration, which said that same criteria should be applied to all vaccines that had requested EU certification.

"President Macron and Chancellor Merkel raised the sanitary situation issue during the conversation with President Putin and discussed further cooperation in the vaccine area, in particular the situation regarding the review of Sputnik V’s registration request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," the Elysee Palace said. "The review should be carried out on the basis of the same norms that EMA uses for every other vaccine."

According to latest reports, Sputnik V has been registered in 58 world nations with an overall population of more than 1.5 billion, including EU members Hungary and Slovakia.

The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, published the results of the third phase of Sputnik V clinical tests. The vaccine has proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient. Thus, its efficacy is estimated at 91.6% and 91.8% among volunteers older than 60. Ninety-eight percent of volunteers developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

Earlier, both the German chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn named the key requirement for authorizing the use of a vaccine on the country’s territory: it should be certified by the European Medicines Agency.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that the rolling review of the Russian jab had begun. The EU regulator stressed that specialists would check that the vaccine is up to par with EU standards of efficacy, safety and quality. The process is expected to be over by mid-May, paving the way for its future registration for use in the European Union.