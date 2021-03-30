Supplies of vaccines to Syria via COVAX mechanism to begin in coming weeks

UNITED NATIONS, March 30. /TASS/. Deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus to Syria within the framework of the international COVAX mechanism will begin in several weeks, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated on Tuesday at an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on the tenth anniversary of the Syrian conflict.

According to him, two requests were submitted to use the COVAX mechanism in Syria: one for northwestern Syria and another for the rest of the country. "Plans are under way to deliver a first tranche in the coming weeks, covering around 3% of the population," the Secretary General said.

He noted that 1 mln doses will be directed to the Syrian Ministry of Health, including 100,000 for northeastern Syria. The first batch for northwestern Syria will consist of 224,000 doses.

The Secretary General noted that the vaccine distribution process may take time. "Although COVAX vaccinations are planned to begin across Syria in the coming weeks, distribution of these initial vaccines will continue through 2021. As a result, community transmission of COVID-19 is anticipated to continue in 2021," he concluded.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the World Health Organization. According to the conditions of the program, countries with a high level of income pay for vaccines subsidizing the less affluent states. According to plans, within the framework of the mechanism, 2 bln doses of vaccines should be produced and evenly distributed across the world by the end of 2021. To date, 190 countries and economies have joined the COVAX mechanism.