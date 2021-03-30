UN Security Council unlikely to take action over North Korea’s missile launches - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 30. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hardly agree at its consultations behind closed doors on any actions in the wake of North Korea’s recent missile tests, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"I would be very much surprised, if the UN Security Council decided at its today’s meeting to take any steps on North Korea because it still has to be assessed what happened," the diplomat said.

"UN Security Council members have different positions and views but we were earlier able to work together on this issue and will continue doing this," he said.

"Various events take place and some of them cause alarm but, to my mind, it is still necessary to assess the events while the time for action has not come yet," Polyansky added.

A diplomatic source earlier told TASS that the UN Security Council would hold extraordinary consultations behind closed doors on March 30 over Pyongyang’s missile launches. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated on March 29 that the United States was considering additional measures the United Nations could take against North Korea over Pyongyang’s new launch of ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang’s test-launch of ballistic missiles on March 25 was the first in North Korea after March 29 last year. North Korea confirmed it had test-launched two new tactical missiles on March 25. The statement published in North Korea’s central newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that the new missiles capable of carrying a charge weighing up to 2.5 tonnes had flown about 600 km before falling in the designated point in the Sea of Japan.