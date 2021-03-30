Uzbekistan, Russia looking at joint training of bomb disposal specialists

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan are looking at a possibility to organize training of Uzbek bomb disposal specialists at the Russian Mine Action Center, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian-Uzbek talks were held at the Russian International Mine Action Center. "The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in mine clearance works and issues of training Uzbek servicemen at the International Mine Action Center," it said.

According to the ministry, during their visit, Uzbek military specialists were informed about Russian mine clearance operations in Laos and in Syrian cities.

The International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces was set up by the Russian defense ministry on August 1, 2014. It is a specialized unit of the Russian engineering troops tasked to take part in humanitarian demining operations outside Russia. The Center was awarded the Kutuzov Order in December 2018. Its specialists finished a humanitarian demining mission in Laos on Monday.