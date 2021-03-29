Navigation through Suez Canal will be fully restored in three and half days, says SCA

"We managed to cope with the crisis and not resort to an extreme scenario of unloading the ship," he said.

CAIRO, March 29. /TASS/. Navigation through the Suez Canal will be fully restored in three and a half days, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said, as quoted by the Sada al-Balad TV channel on Monday.

"After the container ship is fully relocated [to the lakes north of the canal for inspection], navigation will be restored," he added.

"We will continue to work around the clock in order to let all the vessels in the queue pass and put an end to the jam," he said, adding that this will take about three and a half days.

Earlier Bloomberg reported that the Ever Given container ship, stuck in the Suez Canal six days ago, was refloated in the morning of March 29. With the help of 17 tugs, the vessel was moved from the place where it ran aground with its bow. The success of the operation was facilitated by a one-meter rise in the water level in the canal thanks to the tide. The powerful tugboat Alp Guard with with 285 metric ton bollard pull, which arrived from the Netherlands on Sunday evening, rendered substantial assistance.

The Ever Given cargo ship’s displacement is 220,000 tonnes. It is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen and operated by Evergreen Marine under the Panama flag. On March 23, the ship blocked the Suez canal due to strong wind and a sandstorm, which altered its course and got the ship stuck between the two shores of the canal.

By now, about 400 ships are awaiting passage at the northern and southern entrances to the canal.