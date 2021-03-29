Over 80 people evacuated over chlorine incident in Minsk

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Chlorine fumes evaporation took place at a sports facility in Belarus capital city of Minsk Sunday. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situation, 82 people were evacuated, while one was hospitalized.

"Maintenance operation was underway in the water preparation room, located in the basement. A coagulant was mistakenly poured in the chlorine tank, which caused a chemical reaction with evaporation of chlorine fumes. A total of 82 people - 70 visitors and 12 administration employees - were evacuated before the first responders arrived at the scene. One person was hospitalized with chlorine fume poisoning, the ministry said.

According to the report, the chlorine fume concentration inside the facility was exceeded by 35 times.