Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido diagnosed with COVID-19

HAVANA, March 28. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I would like to responsibly inform the country that after spending four days in quarantine <…> I tested positive for COVID-19," he said in a Twitter post.

On Thursday, Venezuelan authorities launched a criminal investigation against Guaido on suspicion of misappropriating state funds aimed at anti-coronavirus efforts. According to official reports, the number of coronavirus cases in Venezuela has exceeded 155,000, a total of 1,543 people died.

Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and the speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president on January 23, 2019. Subsequently, he announced the launch of Operation Freedom to topple incumbent President Nicolas Maduro. More than 50 countries voiced their support to Guaido, including the United States and most European and South American nations. Later, the opposition forces orchestrated several coup attempts against the president, but Maduro, who is supported by the army, retained control.

In the two years that followed, Maduro managed to retain his post, and some nations eventually recalled their recognition of Guaido.