Belarusian opposition seeks no dialogue with Lukashenko, says Tikhanovskaya

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition does not intend to engage in a dialogue with President Alexander Lukashenko, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Friday.
"First of all, I must admit that we do not seek dialogue with Lukashenko himself," Tikhanovskaya said.
According to the ex-candidate, Lukashenko is only interested in "staying in power."
"He does not care about his country, he only cares about himself," Tikhanovskaya believes.
"But we are certain that there are people in the government, in [the president’s] inner circle, who think like the majority of [Belarusian] people, who want to build a new country for a new generation, who do not want our children to live under […] a dictatorship," the opposition figure noted.
"We understand," Tikhanovskaya underscored, "that it is easier to have these contacts not with Lukashenko […] but with people within the system."
"Therefore, we seek to establish these connections. And we already contact some people in secret. We have secret contacts in the Foreign Ministry, in the police. They hand us information, video footage of torture and violence," Tikhanovskaya said.
On August 9, presidential elections took place in Belarus; Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing over 80% of votes, followed by Tikhanovskaya, who received 10.12% of votes. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election outcome and left the country. Mass protests engulfed Belarus after the outcome was announced, which initially led to clashes with the police. Local protests continue up to this day. On August 14, Tikhanovskaya initiated the creation of the opposition Coordination council. The opposition announced that the Coordination council will work to ensure the transition of power.