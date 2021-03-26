Belarusian opposition seeks no dialogue with Lukashenko, says Tikhanovskaya

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition does not intend to engage in a dialogue with President Alexander Lukashenko, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Friday.

"First of all, I must admit that we do not seek dialogue with Lukashenko himself," Tikhanovskaya said.

According to the ex-candidate, Lukashenko is only interested in "staying in power."

"He does not care about his country, he only cares about himself," Tikhanovskaya believes.

"But we are certain that there are people in the government, in [the president’s] inner circle, who think like the majority of [Belarusian] people, who want to build a new country for a new generation, who do not want our children to live under […] a dictatorship," the opposition figure noted.