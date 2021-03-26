Common goals will not prevent Washington from standing up against Moscow — Blinken

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Despite possible US-Russian cooperation, Washington and its European allies will not stop its resistance to alleged Russian ‘aggressive acts,’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview to Euronews.

"There may be areas where, out of mutual interest, we can still work together. For example, the United States extended with Russia the New START agreement for five years," reads a transcript of the interview, released by the Department of State.

"There are other areas in this matter of strategic stability - arms control - where we may find ways to work together, but that is not going to stop us from standing up strongly in a united way with our allies and partners when Russia commits aggressive acts," Blinken said.

He said Russia was among the main issues raised during this week’s NATO ministerial meeting.

"I think there is a deeply shared concern about some of Russia’s aggressive actions," he said, mentioning "new weapon systems that they’re developing" among Washington’s areas of concern.

"I think that there’s a common assessment of the challenge posed by Russia and also a common commitment to stand together to deal with it. I think we’re all very clear-eyed, so we see the challenge," the US top diplomat said.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on Thursday NATO continued along the path of confrontation with Russia, using a so-called "threat from the East" in attempts to formulate its new mission in the new security situation. He added that in recent years the alliance invented quite a few arguments and excuses in attempts to persuade the public in Western countries its additional military efforts in the East met the alliance’s security interests.