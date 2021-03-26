WHO records over 575,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

GENEVA, March 26. /TASS/. More than 575,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 124.5 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 21.25 Moscow time on March 25, as many as 124 535 520 coronavirus cases and 2,738,876 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 575,191 in the past 24 hours and became the biggest daily case count recorded worldwide since January 24. The number of fatalities increased by 10,421.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 44% of new COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours (256,686 cases). South and North America goes second (191,246 cases) followed by South East Asia (62,949 cases).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (29,653,604), followed by Brazil (12,130,019), India (11,787,534), Russia (4,492,692), the UK (4,312,912), France (4,306,105), Italy (3,440,862), Spain (3,241,345), Turkey (3,091,282), Germany (2,713,180), Colombia (2,347,224), and Argentina (2,261,577).