Russian journalists released from Minsk police precinct: Association of Journalists

MOSCOW, March 25./TASS/. Kommersant’s correspondent Kirill Krivosheyev and photographer Pavel Volkov from Izvestia daily have been released after being detained in Minsk earlier on Thursday while they were covering protests, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reports.

"Journalists Krivosheyev and Volkov have been released from a police precinct,’’ it said.

Kommersant’s Editor-in-Chief Vladimir Zhelonkin and Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists Timur Shafir confirmed the release of two journalists to TASS.

Earlier Shafir said referring to the Belarusian Interior Ministry that the journalists had been detained "due to the absence of accreditation required for work in the republic".

It was reported earlier, that participants in an action timed to Freedom Day marked by the opposition were being detained in Minsk on Thursday.