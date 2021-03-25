Seoul commends Russia’s peace initiatives on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL, March 25. /TASS/. South Korea commends Russia’s cooperation when it comes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and hopes that Moscow will continue to play a constructive role in this process, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday on the outcomes of the talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, Seoul "commends a number of proposals of the Russian government to establish stable peace and full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as the unwavering support of strengthening inter-Korean relations and peace process." "We hope that Russia will continue to play a constructive role on this issue in the future," the top diplomat stressed.

Chung Eui-yong also informed that during the talks, South Korea expressed concern over the missile launches recorded in North Korea on Thursday "in the conditions when the government of the Republic of Korea is doing everything possible to achieve the goal of full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as soon as possible." According to him, Russia and South Korea expressed readiness to support all efforts aimed to establish a peace zone free of any nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

On Thursday, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan for the first time since March 29, 2020. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missiles flew about 450 kilometers, and their highest trajectory was about 60 kilometers. Resolutions of the UN Security Council ban the DPRK from conducting any launches or tests related to ballistic missile technology.