EU leaders to discuss fighting pandemic, Russia-US relations at upcoming summit

BRUSSELS, March 25. /TASS/. The fight against the coronavirus pandemic will once again become the main topic of the planned summit of the heads of state and government of the European Union, which will be held via videoconference on March 25-26. The leaders of the 27 EU countries intend to discuss how to counter the third wave of the pandemic, which has already came to European countries, in particular, the problems associated with vaccination.

Despite the fact that before the meeting, President of the European Council Charles Michel postponed the strategic discussion on relations with Russia until the next EU summit, Moscow will still occupy a prominent place on the meeting’s agenda. First, Michel will inform the leaders of the European Union about the results of the telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 22. Second, US President Joe Biden, who was invited to the summit, is expected to want to discuss Russia with the leaders of the community's countries, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels the day before.

Other topics of the online summit include relations with Turkey and the situation in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the EU's economic agenda.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.