Coronavirus cases wordwide up 8% in past week

GENEVA, March 24. /TASS/. More than 3.2 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 8% more than during the previous seven-day period, according to a weekly bulletin, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on Wednesday.

Mortality increased by 3%, as over 60,000 deaths were registered in the reported period, according to the global organization’s figures.

Between March 15 and 21, the global organization has been informed about 3,291,060 new cases all over the world, and 60,414 deaths (down 10%). As of March 21, a total of 122,536,880 cases and 2,703,780 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases was registered in Southeast Asia (up 49%), Western Pacific (up 29%) and Europe (up 13%), while North and South America reported a decline of 5% and Africa - of 3%.

Mortality increased in Southeast Asia (up 14%), Eastern Mediterranean (up 12%), Africa (up 10%), North and South America (up 2%) and Europe (up 1%), but at the same time shrunk by 33% in the Western Pacific region.

In the past seven days, over 1.17 million people contracted the infection in North and South America, and more than 31,000 died of it. The number of cases in Europe increased by over 1.4 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 21,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered 298,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 2,400 patients died.

Brazil (over 508,000 new cases) accounts for the majority of cases registered between March 15 and 21, followed by the United States (over 374,000), India (over 240,000), France (over 204,000), Italy (over 154,000), Poland (over 151,000), Turkey (over 126,000), Germany (over 90,000), Ukraine (over 85,000), Czech Republic (over 70,000), Russia (over 66,000) and Jordan (over 57,000).