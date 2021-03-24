US top diplomat raises Nord Stream 2 issue during talks with German counterpart

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his German counterpart Heiko Maas that Washington opposed implementation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the US Department of State’s press service said.

Blinken met briefly with the German foreign minister on Tuesday evening in Brussels, on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the U.S. commitment to work with Allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security and, in that vein, emphasized U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," the Department of State said.

The two states’ top diplomats also discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continue close coordination in that matter. On top of that, they underlined the importance of bilateral and trans-Atlantic cooperation.

In turn, a senior Department of State official told reporters that Blinken "repeated our position on Nord Stream 2, as reflected in the statement he put out last week."

"This is a bad deal that we oppose and have always opposed it <…>. That was really what he laid out in what was a relatively short meeting," the official said.

The Nord Stream 2 project includes construction of two lines of gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss company Allseas refused to lay the pipes due to possible sanctions from the United States. But in December 2020, Nord Stream 2 AG resumed pipelaying, building a 2.6 km gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. The pipeline is currently under construction in Danish territorial waters.