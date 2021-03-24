Jury selected in trial of former police charged over George Floyd’s death

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Hennepin County (Minnesota) District Court selected all members of the jury that would hear the case of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged in connection with the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

During the court session, broadcast live by Washington Post, 12 main jurors and three alternate jurors were selected.

None of the jurors will be shown during broadcasts from the courtroom. Their names will not be disclosed.

The hearings into the case will begin on March 29, as the sides will deliver their opening statements.

According to a local newspaper, the Star Tribune, the jury lists nine white Americans and six members of other racial and ethnic groups. Nine of them are women and six are men.

George Floyd, an African-American Minneapolis man, was detained by the police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 and died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while he was being taken into custody. Chauvin’s former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting murder and second-degree manslaughter. On May 26, 2020, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired.

Mass unrest engulfed many US states over the death of Floyd. To counter the riots, local law enforcement was often supported by the US National Guard. 40 cities, including New York and Washington, enacted a curfew.