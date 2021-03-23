Vietnam authorizes Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Vietnam has registered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Vietnam has become the 56th country in which the use of the Russian vaccine has been approved. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in countries with a total population of over 1.5 bln people," RDIF said.