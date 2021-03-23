Vietnam authorizes Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Vietnam has registered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Vietnam has become the 56th country in which the use of the Russian vaccine has been approved. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in countries with a total population of over 1.5 bln people," RDIF said.
The Sputnik V vaccine is currently among the top three global coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received from government regulators. The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.6%, which is confirmed by the publication of data in the Lancet, one of the oldest medical journals in the world. The drug was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus. The vaccine provides full protection against severe cases of coronavirus disease, the RDIF notes.