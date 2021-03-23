Russian, Italian public activists call for pragmatism on vaccination issue

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The struggle against the novel coronavirus pandemic and vaccination require getting away from politicization and presenting a common front, the co-chairs of the Russian-Italian Dialogue Forum, Ernesto Ferlengi and Vladimir Dmitriev said on Tuesday during an international online conference, devoted to the outlook for using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Italy.

"Clearly, we are confronted with a pandemic. Efforts against it must be worldwide for achieving the correct solution," Ferlengi said. "Pragmatism must prevail over political views. Science is to play the main role in determining the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine."

Ferlengi said that amid vaccine shortages a number of European countries had already taken measures to meet the domestic demand.

"More than 50 countries have approved Sputnik V. Initiatives concerning Sputnik V have been taken by Italy, France, Spain and Germany," he recalled.

Ferlengi’s Russian counterpart pointed to the high level of politicization of this issue.

"We find it exceptionally important civil societies seek to put this issue on the international agenda," Dmitriyev said. "We reckon that our initiatives along these lines are in great demand in the international space. It is important for us to consolidate the expert community to devise mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial solutions to fight against COVID-19."

Dmitriev said that such consolidation must encompass a wide range of issues - from prevention to rehabilitation.

"The focus should be not only on vaccination as such, on the advantages, reliability, effectiveness and safety of this or that vaccine. I believe it will be very important to discuss rehabilitation trends in the medical science," he said. "In this connection the experience of our countries and our clinical potential and competences of rehabilitation medicine are extremely relevant.

Russia on August 11, 2020 was the world’s first country to have registered a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, called Sputnik V. Its 91.6% effectiveness was confirmed by data published in the medical magazine The Lancet.