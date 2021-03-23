Number of coronavirus deaths in Ukraine reaches all-time high

"Over the past day, 333 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in the country," Stepanov wrote on Facebook. According to him, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 300 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the country over one day. Prior to this, the highest rate was 289 deaths per day, which were reported on March 17. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,431 people have died from coronavirus complications in Ukraine.

KIEV, March 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus deaths in Ukraine reached all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic in the country - the number of deaths over the past day reached 333, Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov announced on Tuesday.

The minister noted that the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine over the past day amounted to 11,476, an increase of almost a third compared to the previous day, when the Ministry of Health reported 7,893 cases. According to Stepanov, 2,519 people with coronavirus were hospitalized over the day, 8,044 patients recovered. During the pandemic in Ukraine, 1,565,732 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in total, 1,268,886 patients recovered.

Until April 30, an emergency regime and general quarantine are operating in the country. On February 24, the so-called adaptive quarantine was resumed, in which regions are divided into zones depending on the level of epidemiological danger.

On March 4, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the third wave of the pandemic had begun in Ukraine. In recent days, the number of hospitalizations of patients with coronavirus has sharply increased in the country, the regions are independently initiating restrictive measures.

The country began vaccination against coronavirus on February 24. According to the Ministry of Health, 111,025 people have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, including more than 2,700 people over the past day.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.