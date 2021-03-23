CE Venice Commission publishes conclusion on Russian constitutional amendments

PARIS, March 23. /TASS/. The Council of Europe’s Venice Commission published its conclusion regarding the amendments to the Russian Constitution Tuesday, underscoring its readiness to further cooperate with Russia on this issue.

The commission pointed out "some serious flaws in the Constitution and the procedure of its adoption." At the same time, it welcomed the amendments that introduce a number of positive changes, such as reinforced social protection of the people.

In July 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow made no requests to the Venice Commission for assessment of the constitutional amendments, because it is an internal affair of the Russian Federation. Deputy Ministry spokesman Ilya Timokhov said at the time that Russia did not request and opinion from the Venice Commission or any other international organizations.

The nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments took place on July 1, 2020. The amendments were supported by almost 78% of voters, while about 21% voted against, according to the Central Electoral Commission.