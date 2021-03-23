Lukashenko claims favors accession to no other state

MINSK, March 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he is the strongest proponent of sovereignty and independence of Belarus and does not consider an option of accession to any other state.
"We always had good times and bad times. I told you, independence is expensive. But, I believe none of you would want to sell out, to enter some other state. And I don’t want it more than any of you. Because I am the first president of this state, which I molded with these very hands, together with you," Lukashenko said during a meeting with workers Tuesday, according to BelTA.