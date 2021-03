Russia observes attempts to prevent Sputnik V use in EU, senior diplomat says

NUR-SULTAN, March 23. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to ensure extra supplies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"During the call, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked to ensure additional supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine to our country," it said.