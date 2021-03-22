Anti-Russian sanctions by US, its allies are ‘naked exercise of power' — Australian expert

SYDNEY, March 22. /TASS/. Sanctions pressure the US warns to exert on Russia over alleged attempts to intervene in the presidential election demonstrate disrespect for international law and the habit of acting from the position of strength, Australia’s international politics expert Tony Kevin, who earlier served as an ambassador to a number of countries, told TASS in an interview.

"There is never any justification for supporting US and Western allied sanctions against any country, when these sanctions do not have UN Security Council authority. All such sanctions violate the global free trade rules to which all UN member countries are pledged. They are a naked exercise of power. This policy will be self-defeating in the long run, as states led by China and Russia, and joined by other major trading nations, set up alternative international trading and banking payments systems not vulnerable to US sanctions pressures," he said.

Kevin is certain that Australia’s policy of "autonomous" sanctions (i.e., not required by UN Security Council-passed resolutions) that were imposed on Russia in 2014 is tantamount to unconditional support for partners in the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance of secret services of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"No doubt - but I have not checked - these names [of Russian individuals and entities to which Australia’s sanctions apply] generally match US government applications of sanctions against Russian persons and business entities," Kevin said. "Australia has not yet gazetted any new sanctions against Russia since President Biden came to office, but something may be in the pipeline. Anti-Russian activists, such as William Browder, continue to agitate regularly for more sanctions in US allied countries like Australia, in order to strengthen a united Western governments’ sanctions front against Russia."

For the time being Australia does not consider an expansion of its restrictions towards Russia, he said, but "the US leadership elite would expect its junior ally and partner Australia to implement sanctions pretty much in lockstep with US practice."

"The Australian political elite would fear that to do otherwise would be seen by our senior ally as disloyalty. These issues and possibilities are not yet being discussed in mainstream Australian politics or media. They are still outside the boundaries of acceptable public debate," Kevin stressed.

Tony Kevin began his diplomatic career in Moscow in 1969. He also served as Australia’s ambassador to Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Cambodia. Upon leaving the diplomatic service he dedicated himself to international political studies. Kevin has authored several books, including Return to Moscow (2017), in which he looks back on the years spent in Russia.