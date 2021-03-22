Valencian authorities want Sputnik V to be put on list of vaccines for mass use — source

According to the source, the Community’s President, Ximo Puig wants Valencian Health Minister Ana Barcelo "to raise the topic of including the [Russian] vaccine" in the list of vaccines for mass immunization. She is expected to do it during Monday’s meeting of the Interterritorial Council composed of representatives from the federal health ministry and regional authorities.

MADRID, March 22. /TASS/. The Valencian Community has called on the central Spanish authorities to look at putting the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on the list of vaccines used for the immunization of the population against Covid-19, a source in the regional government told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, Spain’s Catalonia also called on the European Union to speed up the process of certification of the Russian vaccine.

Spain’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign kicked off on December 27, 2020. The country’s overall tally of coronavirus cases exceeds 3.2 million, with the death toll of some 72,900.

The European Medicines Agency said on March 4 it had begun Sputnik V evaluation procedures to look at its compliance with the EU efficacy, safety and quality standards.

Russia’s Sputnik V is ranked among the world’s top three most popular coronavirus vaccines. By today, it has been registered in 50 world nations with an overall population of more than 1.3 billion.