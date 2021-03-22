At least six police officers injured in mass street protests in Bristol

LONDON, March 22. /TASS/. Several policemen in UK’s Bristol sustained injuries as a result of mass street protests, which erupted in the city on Sunday night, BBC reported.

"This is the worst violence in Bristol for many, many years," the British broadcaster reported citing Chair of Avon and Somerset Police Federation Andy Roebuck as saying.

"It's really unprecedented violence," Roebuck stated. "Between four and six or possibly more officers are seriously injured and some have broken bones."

In a statement posted on Avon and Somerset Police website, Chief Superintendent Will White said two police officers were hospitalized.

"Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence. One suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital," White stated. "At least two police vehicles have been set on fire and damage has been caused to the outside of the station. Protestors are not inside the building."

Several hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday night at the police station in downtown Bristol. Protesters shattered windows of the police station, set on fire police vans, threw fireworks and projectiles at policemen.

Earlier in the day, a peaceful demonstration was held in the city against a bill, which among other issues stipulated an expanded authority for law enforcers to disperse street protests. As the night approached crowds of demonstrators headed to the police station in Bristol and began attacking police officers.

On Saturday, over 30 people were detained in London during anti-lockdown protests. The currently in force anti-COVID quarantine in the country prohibits mass gatherings and demonstrations, while its participants may be detained and subjected to financial penalties.