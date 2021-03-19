Ukraine imposes sanctions on ex-president Yanukovich, other politicians

KIEV, March 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council imposed individual sanctions on almost 30 persons, including ex-president Viktor Yanukovich and former prime minister Nikolai Azarov, the council’s secretary said Friday.

During a briefing held after a session of the Council, its Secretary Alexei Danilov read out a blacklist of 27 names, which also included Crimea head Sergei Aksenov, Crimean State Council speaker Vladimir Konstantinov, former Ukrainian education minister Dmitry Tabachnik, Russian lawmaker Natalia Poklonskaya, Lugansk People’s Republic chief Leonid Pasechnik, former Ukrainian defense minister Dmitry Salamatin and others.

"The state of Ukraine has imposed the toughest possible sanctions [on those individuals]," Danilov said.

According to the official, 99% of individuals mentioned in the list are currently citizens of Russia.

Also, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of former police officers, who "betrayed their oath and are now working on the territory of Russia" and in self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), which are outside the Kiev government’s control.

Zelensky's view

Later in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that the sanctions envisage blocking all assets and property of the 27 blacklisted individuals and stripping them of all state awards.

"The National Security and Defense Council’s session supported a proposal by the cabinet of ministers and [Ukraine’s national security agency] SBU to impose personal sanctions, including blocking all assets and property, preventing the withdrawal of funds beyond the borders of Ukraine and deprivation of all state awards," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's sanctions followed a similar move by the United States and the European Union. He described the move as ‘logical,’ but at the same time ‘strange,’ because, according to the Ukrainian leader, his country should have done this earlier.

Ukrainian Security Council’s sanctions

Previous sessions of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council were devoted to imposing sanctions on state officials, other individuals and companies, including Russian ones. On February 26, the council blacklisted former Ukrainian Interior Minister Vitaly Zakharchenko, former head of the country’s national security service Alexander Yakimenko and eight senior military officers who held their posts during the presidency of Yanukovich.

On February 19, the council imposed three-year-long sanctions against 19 companies and eight people, including Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life (OPFL) party leader Viktor Medvedchuk, his spouse Oksana Marchenko, and five Russian nationals. The sanctions, imposed over alleged funding of terrorism, imply arrest of all property of the subjects.

On February 2, Zelensky also imposed sanctions against three Ukrainian TV channels - 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Zik - as well as their owner, OPFL lawmaker Taras Kozak. The head of state claimed that these TV channels are being financed from Russia and engage in an informational war against Ukraine. The same evening, all three channels stopped broadcasting; they are now available on YouTube.