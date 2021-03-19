{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Ukraine imposes sanctions on ex-president Yanukovich, other politicians

Nearly all individuals mentioned in the list are currently citizens of Russia

KIEV, March 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council imposed individual sanctions on almost 30 persons, including ex-president Viktor Yanukovich and former prime minister Nikolai Azarov, the council’s secretary said Friday.

During a briefing held after a session of the Council, its Secretary Alexei Danilov read out a blacklist of 27 names, which also included Crimea head Sergei Aksenov, Crimean State Council speaker Vladimir Konstantinov, former Ukrainian education minister Dmitry Tabachnik, Russian lawmaker Natalia Poklonskaya, Lugansk People’s Republic chief Leonid Pasechnik, former Ukrainian defense minister Dmitry Salamatin and others.

"The state of Ukraine has imposed the toughest possible sanctions [on those individuals]," Danilov said.

According to the official, 99% of individuals mentioned in the list are currently citizens of Russia.

Also, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of former police officers, who "betrayed their oath and are now working on the territory of Russia" and in self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), which are outside the Kiev government’s control.

Zelensky's view

Later in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that the sanctions envisage blocking all assets and property of the 27 blacklisted individuals and stripping them of all state awards.

"The National Security and Defense Council’s session supported a proposal by the cabinet of ministers and [Ukraine’s national security agency] SBU to impose personal sanctions, including blocking all assets and property, preventing the withdrawal of funds beyond the borders of Ukraine and deprivation of all state awards," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's sanctions followed a similar move by the United States and the European Union. He described the move as ‘logical,’ but at the same time ‘strange,’ because, according to the Ukrainian leader, his country should have done this earlier.

Ukrainian Security Council’s sanctions

Previous sessions of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council were devoted to imposing sanctions on state officials, other individuals and companies, including Russian ones. On February 26, the council blacklisted former Ukrainian Interior Minister Vitaly Zakharchenko, former head of the country’s national security service Alexander Yakimenko and eight senior military officers who held their posts during the presidency of Yanukovich.

On February 19, the council imposed three-year-long sanctions against 19 companies and eight people, including Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life (OPFL) party leader Viktor Medvedchuk, his spouse Oksana Marchenko, and five Russian nationals. The sanctions, imposed over alleged funding of terrorism, imply arrest of all property of the subjects.

On February 2, Zelensky also imposed sanctions against three Ukrainian TV channels - 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Zik - as well as their owner, OPFL lawmaker Taras Kozak. The head of state claimed that these TV channels are being financed from Russia and engage in an informational war against Ukraine. The same evening, all three channels stopped broadcasting; they are now available on YouTube.

Mongolian president suggests launching Sputnik V production in his country
Russian ambassador said he would immediately inform Moscow about Mongolia’s initiative
Read more
Russian ambassador to US to fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20
According to the Russian embassy, Anatoly Antonov will hold meetings at the Russian foreign ministry to discuss ways of correcting the Russian-US ties, which are now in a crisis
Read more
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Read more
US behavior steers its relations with Russia and its ideology into a dead end — diplomat
Maria Zakharova believes that Washington’s demonization of Russia has exhausted itself
Read more
Putin ready to hold talks with Biden on Friday or Monday
The Russian leader said he "wouldn’t put this off for too long"
Read more
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Read more
Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production
Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg
Read more
Press review: Why Hezbollah visited Moscow and Sputnik V jab likely to enter EU market
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 16
Read more
Heads of three German states support use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Thuringia’s Minister President Bodo Ramelow said that Germany’s dependence on the AstraZeneca vaccine makes "the vaccination campaign vulnerable"
Read more
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Read more
Russia’s FSB nabs 14 Ukrainian neo-Nazi gang members in two city raids
The detained are making confession statements, according to the FSB
Read more
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises "have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea"
Read more
Russia recalls ambassador to US for consultations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Joe Biden administration will soon mark 100 days in office and it is time to evaluate its activities
Read more
Fake Sputnik V vaccine batch captured in Mexico
Earlier today, Mexican authorities seized a batch of fake vaccines, whose design and package imitated the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V
Read more
Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president
The White House has not accepted the offer to hold live talks between Putin and Biden yet
Read more
Russian Navy frigate embarks on Black Sea survey mission
During the deployment to the sea, specialists will carry out navigational and hydrographic surveys of the seabed and register changes of the areas of the Crimean Peninsula’s coastline and the coast of the Krasnodar Region within the zone of the Fleet’s responsibility
Read more
Kremlin castigates Biden’s ‘very bad’ remarks about Putin
The remarks made by Biden in an interview with ABC have become a game changer in relations between the two countries, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Putin dismisses Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev
On April 2019, he was appointed an ambassador to Belarus
Read more
Biden ducks question on whether he’ll agree to live talk with Putin
On Thursday, the president delivered remarks on the state of vaccination in the US, aired live on the website of the White House
Read more
Crisis in US-Russia relations stems from Washington’s policy, Russian embassy says
Washington has been deliberately driving bilateral cooperation to a dead end in the recent years, the embassy said
Read more
Biden says Russia will ‘pay’ for ‘meddling’ in US elections
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that the Russian administration believes claims that Russia allegedly meddled in the 2020 US presidential elections to be groundless and unfounded
Read more
Several people suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria - TV
The suspects were detained in an operation carried out by the state security agency
Read more
US authorities to broaden export restrictions against Russia
A ‘presumption of denial’ will be effective since March 18 for export and reexport of items controlled for security reasons, according to the US Department of Commerce
Read more
Over 186,000 doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine released for civil distribution in Russia
There needs to be a two to three week interval between the two doses of the vaccine
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with US on terms it finds favorable, says Putin
The Russian president commented on relations with Washington in connection with remarks by US President Joe Biden, who had said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections
Read more
Kremlin disagrees with EU statements about Putin
The Kremlin spokesman disagrees with the statements about Putin’s political responsibility for what is happening to opposition members
Read more
Erdogan rebukes Biden’s snipe at Putin, says Russian leader offered ‘intelligent’ response
According to Erdogan, Putin gave a very smart and graceful response
Read more
Biden’s remarks against Putin unacceptable, UK political researcher says
Earlier, Biden said in an interview for ABC that Putin will have to "pay the price" for the alleged attempts at interfering in the US presidential elections. Besides, he also answered in an affirmative when asked whether he considers Putin a "killer"
Read more
Senior MP slams Biden’s remarks on Putin as ‘triumph of political insanity’
According to the lawmaker, Biden "cannot reach the approval ratings" of Putin
Read more
Kremlin notes Russia taking steps to hedge risks from more potential US sanctions
CNN reported earlier that next week the administration of US President Joe Biden might announce imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran over the countries’ alleged meddling in the US 2020 elections
Read more
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
Read more
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Read more
European Commission says has no doubts in quality of Sputnik V vaccine
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that "Russians are pretty good scientists"
Read more
Press review: UK says Russia ‘most acute threat’ and concerns over AstraZeneca jab mount
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 17
Read more
Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron
TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet
Read more
Russian Navy to get three nuclear-powered submarines by year-end
The Russian Navy will get the Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Yasen-class nuclear-powered underwater cruisers Kazan and Novosibirsk
Read more
Press review: Moscow keeps cool despite Biden’s antagonism and hosts landmark Afghan talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 19
Read more
Belarus’s Tikhanovskaya launches online vote on talks between Minsk, opposition
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya underscored that the opponents of the authorities chose "not weapons, but a non-violent protest and a fair vote"
Read more
Roscosmos is more interested in creating a national orbital station, says CEO
Rogozin said that current negotiations with NASA on the future of the ISS were "shallow"
Read more
UK’s imperial ambitions lack solid basis, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the UK has been devising new steps in order to regain the status of a leading superpower
Read more
Biden vows to continue contacts with Putin
Earlier, Putin offered Biden to hold an open live dialogue on Monday or even on Friday
Read more
'Be healthy’: Putin responds to US leader’s snipe by wishing Biden good health
In his Wednesday television interview Biden replied in the affirmative, when asked if he regarded Putin as a "killer"
Read more
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Read more
Project 636.3 last conventional sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter service in 2024
It will strengthen the Pacific Fleet's component of precision missile weapon carriers, the Navy chief said
Read more
‘Hysteria caused by powerlessness’: Top Russian MP blasts Biden’s remark on Putin
Earlier, Biden sat down for an interview with ABC when he said that the Russian leadership will have to "pay a price" for attempts to interfere in US elections attributed to Moscow
Read more
Biden’s remarks about Putin unacceptable, Russian senator says
Earlier, Biden called Putin a "killer" during his interview for ABC, adding that he will "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the US elections, referring to the recently published report by the Director of National Intelligence Office, which claimed that Russian authorities sought to discredit Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential campaign
Read more
Western allies unlikely to back Biden’s snipe at Putin, suggests German political guru
Earlier, in an interview with ABC, the US leader concurred that President Putin was a ‘killer’ and accused Moscow of meddling in the 2020 US election, vowing that it would ‘pay a price'
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry works to organize Putin-Biden dialogue
Earlier on Thursday, President Putin offered his US counterpart Joe Biden to hold an open dialogue live on Friday or on Monday
Read more
UK decision to build up nuclear arsenal defies disarmament logic: Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that these decisions of the official London must be taken into account regarding the Russian-US strategic balance
Read more
‘Open dialogue, not debate’: Kremlin clarifies Putin’s livestream challenge to Biden
On Wednesday, Biden stated in an interview with ABC News that the Russian leadership would "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in US elections
Read more
Press review: Russia pulls envoy after Biden remark and Israeli top diplomat visits Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 18
Read more