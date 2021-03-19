Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 535,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, March 19. /TASS/. More than 535,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 121.46 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 17:44 Moscow time on March 19, as many as 121,464,666 novel coronavirus cases and 2,684,093 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 535,860 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,868.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (233,900 cases). Next are North and South America (195,970 cases), and Southeast Asia (49,211 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,317,562), Brazil (11,693,838), India (11,514,331), Russia (4,437,938), the United Kingdom (4,280,886), France (4,111,105), Italy (3,306,711), Spain (3,206,116), Turkey (2,950,603), Germany (2,629,750), Colombia (2,314,154), and Argentina (2,218,425).