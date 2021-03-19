Russian embassy in Bulgaria demands spying speculations be paused until court verdict

SOFIA, March 19. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Bulgaria insists that all speculations about its alleged involvement in the spying affair, which resulted in the detention of six suspects for the period of investigation, should be stopped until the court has pronounced its verdict.

"Amid the worsening international situation there have been obvious ‘insistent’ attempts to drive a wedge into the Russian-Bulgarian dialogue and once again demonize our country. As follows from today’s statements at the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office news briefing, the investigation of the persons detained on March 18 on the suspicion of spying for a foreign country has not been completed yet. We expect that until the court has pronounced its verdict in the case all speculations over Russia’s alleged involvement in the intelligence activity against Bulgaria’s interests will be stopped," the statement obtained by TASS runs.