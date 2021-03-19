Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nears 308,000

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. As many as 1,414 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases nearing 308,000, the health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 307,938 people, or 3.4% of the population, have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 1,414.

A total of 2,139 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak, it said, adding that nine such deaths were reported during the past day. According to the latest update, as many as 298,816 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,314 who were released from hospitals during the past day. A total of 5,178,695 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the country since the epidemic outbreak, including 18,847 during the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The authorities say the country’s public health system is coping with the second wave of the epidemic. However, people are requested to wear face masks in public places. A vaccination campaign as part of post-registration tests of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine kicked off in Belarus from October 1. Belarus was second after Russia to register this vaccine. Mass vaccination was launched in late December 2020 after the first batch of the Russian vaccine had been delivered to the country. It is planned to inoculate some more than 5.5 million people.

On February 19, Belarus received a batch of 100,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine on a free basis.

A pilot batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was manufactured in Belarus on February 26. Mass production of this vaccine is expected to begin in late March.