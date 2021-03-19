Ukraine’s daily coronavirus cases spike to highest level since the start of 2021

KIEV, March 19. /TASS/. As many as 15,850 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the year, the country's Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"As many as 15,850 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 19, 2021," he said, adding that there were 830 children and 401 health workers among the new patients.

According to Stepanov, 4,444 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 4,592 recovered and 262 died.

Most new cases were reported in the country’s capital of Kiev (1,210), the Lvov region (1,140), the Kiev region (1,134), the Kharkov region (1,085) and the Vinnitsa region (948).

The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 1,519,926. The country’s coronavirus recoveries have risen 1,248,782 and the death toll has climbed to 29,515.

A state of coronavirus emergency is set to remain in place in the country until April 30. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said earlier that a third coronavirus wave had hit Ukraine. The first 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Ukraine from India on February 23. A vaccination campaign was launched in the country on February 24. Apart from Covishield, Ukraine has also registered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and China’s CoronaVac.