Biden’s comments not discussed at his meeting with UN Security Council members — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 19. /TASS/. UN Security Council members did not raise the issue of US President Joe Biden’s statements about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an online meeting with the US leader, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told TASS on Friday.
"The issue of Biden’s recent remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin was not raised by anyone at the meeting," he said.
The White House earlier said that Biden had held a virtual meeting with the envoys of the UN Security Council members. The US leader particularly "noted the need for the UNSC action on a range of regional crises, including those in Burma (Myanmar - TASS), Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen."
Biden’s meeting with the UN Security Council members took place the day after his tough talk on Putin. Russia was represented at the meeting by Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva.