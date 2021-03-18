Ukraine records highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the start of 2021

KIEV, March 18. /TASS/. As many as 15,053 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the year, the country's Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"As many as 15,053 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 18, 2021," he said, adding that there were 744 children and 425 health workers among the new patients.

According to Stepanov, 4,376 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 6,514 recovered and 267 died.