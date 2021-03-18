Jean Arnault of France appointed UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Jean Arnault of France has been appointed UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, as follows from a press statement by United Nations Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric issued on Wednesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Jean Arnault of France as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues. The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Arnault to assist in the achievement of a political solution to the conflict, working closely with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and regional partners," the statement says.

According to the statement, Arnault, 70, has a 30-year experience in international diplomacy, with the recent assignments including Delegate of the Secretary-General to the Colombia peace talks and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia from 2015 to 2018; and Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Bolivia from 2019 to 2020.

He will be tasked to maintain ties with the countries of the region on behalf of the UN chief to support talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and to oversee the implementation of agreements.