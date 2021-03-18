US law enforcers say will continue cooperation with Russia to combat drug trafficking

WASHINGTON, March 18. /TASS/. Moscow’s office of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will develop relations with Russian colleagues to combat illegal drug trafficking, a DEA spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"The DEA Moscow Country Office has built a good working relationship with their Russian counterparts and will continue to build on those relationships to identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations," he said.

According to earlier reports, the Russian interior ministry issued an inquiry to the DEA Moscow Country Office over drug courier ads on Facebook. The inquiry was issued "in order to identify those involved in placement of these ads."

The EDA spokesperson refrained from commenting on this inquiry.

Facebook said earlier that it had deleted drug courier vacancies ads as requested by Russia’s mass media watchdog. The corresponding request was issued to the Facebook administration on March 5.