WHO calls on countries to continue AstraZeneca vaccination

GENEVA, March 17. /TASS/. Countries should continue coronavirus vaccination efforts using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue," the statement reads.

According to the document, "the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine." "Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public," the organization added.

The WHO noted that "some countries in the European Union have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine."

"Vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally," the statement said. "In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," the WHO emphasized.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Portugal, Cyprus, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have suspended AstraZeneca vaccination. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to "conclude on the information available at its meeting on Thursday March18, and issue any necessary recommendations for further action".