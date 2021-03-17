Lithuania suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

"Today <...> I received recommendations from the State Medicines Control Agency of Lithuania, in which the service, just like other European Union agencies, recommends putting AstraZeneca vaccination <...> on hold," he told reporters.

On March 15, the use of AstraZeneca was suspended by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Portugal, Cyprus, Sweden, Latvia and Luxembourg. The move followed reports that some of those who received the vaccine suffered from blood clots in their major blood vessels. On March 18, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to deliver its conclusion on the issue.

On Sunday, AstraZeneca published a statement with assurances of the vaccine’s safety, adding that those conclusions were based on health screenings of more than 17 million people, vaccinated in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization and EMA recommend to continue using the preparation, because advantages from its use outweigh possible risks and because no direct link has so far been established between the vaccine and the formation of blood clots.