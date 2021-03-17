Iran starts enriching uranium using advanced centrifuges — Reuters citing IAEA

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Iran started enriching uranium with the help of advanced IR-4 centrifuges at its Natanz underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP), Reuters said on Tuesday citing a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"On 15 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding the cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges already installed at FEP with natural UF6 [uranium hexafluoride]," the agency quoted the report as saying.

The Islamic Republic has also indicated plans to install the second cascade of IR-4 centrifugues in Natanz, the media report says.