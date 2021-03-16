Cyprus to buy Russia’s Sputnik V after EU approval

NICOSIA, March 16. /TASS/. Cyprus will purchase Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos told the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation radio station Tuesday.

"This will be a bilateral agreement which was approved two weeks ago already. The health minister is responsible for this issue," he said. Koushos stressed, "as soon as the approval is granted, Cyprus will start purchasing."