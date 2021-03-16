Cyprus to buy Russia’s Sputnik V after EU approval

NICOSIA, March 16. /TASS/. Cyprus will purchase Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos told the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation radio station Tuesday.
"This will be a bilateral agreement which was approved two weeks ago already. The health minister is responsible for this issue," he said. Koushos stressed, "as soon as the approval is granted, Cyprus will start purchasing."
Currently, the country uses two vaccines for its inoculation campaign, Pfizer and Moderna. On Monday, the country suspended the use of the AstraZeneca jab at least until Thursday when the EMA Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) reviews possible threats of vaccinating people with the shot as it studies cases of blood clots in people who received this vaccine.
On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, the jab was named Sputnik V and was developed by the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V is based on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The jab has now been authorized in many countries around the world.