Swedish companies in talks with RDIF on production of Sputnik V

Bergstrom explained that this did not automatically mean the Russian vaccine would be purchased for Sweden’s needs.

"Serious negotiations are underway between the developer of the vaccine Sputnik V and some manufacturers in Sweden. I can say no more than that," he said.

STOCKHOLM, March 16. /TASS/. Several Swedish companies are in talks with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) over the possibility of launching the production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the government’s coordinator for vaccination-related issues, Richard Bergstrom, told the daily Dagens Nyheter in an interview.

"Many think that the point at issue is an agreement on doses. In the meantime, it is a production contract between the vaccine’s developer and the private sector," Bergstrom said. "On the other hand, it would be good to have such an infrastructure in the future."

He stressed that Sweden would be able to purchase Sputnik V only after the vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The RDIF has already achieved agreements with companies in Italy, Spain, France and Germany for launching the production of Sputnik V. Currently negotiations are in progress with a number of manufacturers to step up production in the European Union.

The European Medicines Agency on March 4 said a procedure of step-by-step examination of Sputnik V had begun. The EU’s regulator said that specialists would look into the vaccine’s compliance with the European Union’s standards in the field of security, effectiveness and quality. Sputnik V is in the world’s top three vaccines as to the number of approvals from government regulators. By now Sputnik V has been registered by 50 countries with a total population of 1.3 billion.