Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4 million

PRETORIA, March 15. /TASS/. More than 38,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past four days, with the overall number of such cases exceeding four million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 4,030,794, with 38,750 cases confirmed during the past four days. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 107,626, with 1,010 fatalities registered in the past four days. More than 3.6 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 1,529,420 and 51,326, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 11,256 and 190,280, respectively. As many as 8,718 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (175,467 cases and 2,550 fatalities). Next are Nigeria (160,567 cases and 2,013 deaths), and Kenya (113,236 cases and 1,913 deaths).