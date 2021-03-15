Israel discussing recognition of vaccination certificates with Russia

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Israel is discussing the possibility of mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates with Russia, department director of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism Vladimir Shklyar said at a press conference on Monday.

"Guests from Russia are very important for Israel. Therefore, no doubts, when discussions of recognizing [coronavirus vaccination] certificates are held, this refers to Russia also," the official said. "We are at a proactive stage of talks on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates at present," Shklyar added.

The official added he would like to refrain at present from "making bold statements" regarding specific country certificates to be eventually recognized by Israel.