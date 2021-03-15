Brussels can try to take Sputnik V supplies to EU countries under its control — source

BRUSSELS, March 15. /TASS/. The European Commission can move to strike a joint European contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 jabs to take the deliveries of the Russian shot to EU members under its control, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS Monday, underlining that "the European Commission is yet to engage in talks with the Russian side."
"Russia has already begun supplying its vaccine to Hungary and Slovakia. <…> In these conditions, the European Commission can potentially seek to ink a contract between the EU and the Sputnik V producer, which will mandate that member states receive the vaccine only through the European distribution mechanisms (through Brussels - TASS) as it is done now [with Western vaccines]," the diplomat stressed.